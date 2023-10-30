Akron police investigating second weekend fatal shooting that left teen dead

Akron police are investigating a Sunday night deadly shooting that left a 17-year-old male dead and two more injured, according to a Summit County Medical Examiner news release. This is the second deadly shooting over the weekend.

The shooting occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at a business on the 2500 block of Romig Road when the teenager got into a verbal altercation with other individuals, the medical examiner said.

Officials said those involved in the altercation were escorted out of the establishment. The argument soon became physical. That's when the teen was shot multiple times.

He was transported to Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The victim has not been identified pending a positive identification.

The other two were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, reported News 5 Cleveland, an Akron Beacon Journal partner.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron shooting: Teen dead after altercation on Romig Road