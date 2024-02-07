Akron police investigating shooting in altercation on S. Hawkins Avenue

Akron police are investigating a Wednesday morning altercation that left a 38-year-old man shot on the 1400 block of South Hawkins Avenue.

The shooting occurred at about 8:40 a.m. Police said they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen and provided first aid until EMS arrived.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown, but detectives believe that the shooter approached the victim in a parking lot and shot him during an altercation.

Police are working to identify and locate the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Police investigating shooting on South Hawkins Avenue in Akron