Akron police investigating shooting that left one dead, one injured

This story has been updated with new information.

Akron police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old woman injured, according to an Akron Police Department press release.

Police were alerted at 10:43 p.m. to shots fired in the 500 block of Noble Avenue where first responders found the man with multiple gunshot wounds and the woman with a gunshot wound to the leg, the release states.

Both were transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where the man was pronounced dead at 11 p.m., police said. The woman was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Preliminary findings at the scene found multiple shell casings, according to APD. Investigators believe an unknown male suspect fired multiple shots, possibly from SUV, moments after the victims arrived at a residence for a gathering.

The man has yet to be identified and an autopsy has not yet been completed, according to the medical examiner's office. The woman has also not been identified.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Any can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akon PD app and messaging Tips411.

