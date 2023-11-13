Akron police investigating shooting that missed hitting officer, family in nearby home

A vehicle can be seen in security footage from Taleesa Buchanan's home driving to the right out of frame while firing a shot. In total, the video captured seven shots fired.

Taleesa Buchanan woke up to debris falling on her arm. Looking up she saw two bullet holes in her television. Behind her, just inches above the couch she was on were two more.

On the floor was her 13-year-old daughter who took cover from two bullets that pierced their home and traveled through two rooms on the 1000 block of Clement Road Friday night at about 11:20 p.m.

"Mommy, somebody is shooting," the teen told Buchanan, who didn't hear the gunshots outside her home. Her youngest child, asleep on the other side of the house also didn't hear the shots but was uninjured.

Akron police later said that a police chase had taken place as a vehicle fleeing an officer fired shots on Clement Road, including those that struck Buchanan's home. No one, including the officer, was injured. The vehicle involved was found on Monday afternoon and is being process, Akron Police Captain Michael Miller said in an email.

"I'm just happy that no one was hurt here," Buchanan said.

Akron in the Crossfire: Data shows grim picture of growing gun violence

Vehicle that fired on Akron police officer found

Minutes before Buchanan woke up, an Akron police officer parked at South Arlington Street and East Archwood Avenue heard a gunshot. Second later, he saw a silver Chrysler Pacifica speed south at roughly 80 mph, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

The officer chased the vehicle before catching up to it on Clement Street near Reed Avenue. Police believe the occupants may have waited for the officer to get close before opening fire and fleeing the scene.

Officials said when the police officer activated the cruiser's lights and siren, an occupant on the passenger side of the vehicle fired more shots at him.

Three bullets entered Taleesa Buchanan's home Friday night. Although the property was damaged, no one inside the home was injured.

Akron police lost sight of the vehicle on Kelly Avenue near Wyley Avenue. The police officer and the cruiser were not struck, APD said.

Police believe at least two high-caliber rifles were involved but did not specify the types.

Picking up the pieces

Taleesa Buchanan points at one of two bullet holes that her rental agency's maintenance crew repaired two days after bullets pierced her home.

Footage from Buchanan's door security system shows the vehicle speeding away with screeching tires, firing seven shots behind it, including three that struck her property.

One struck her car, traveling through the rear passenger door, shattering the back window before lodging itself in the side of her house, Buchanan explained.

The two other bullets pierced the side of her home, narrowly missing her as she slept on the couch and her daughter in the same room before striking the television and entering an unoccupied room, she said.

Although she is grateful no one was hurt, her already tight budget will be even tighter after she replaced their television and her car's rear window.

One bullet struck Taleesa Buchanan's car, traveling through the rear window and lodging itself in the siding.

"I don't know how much the door will cost, but it's going to be a lot," Buchanan said.

Because the maintenance company for her rental home was not available over the weekend, the holes in her home were not filled until Monday morning.

"It's tight; this is taking us back from the holidays and gifts for the kids," she explained. "But we have got to push through."

Police are still looking for those involved in Friday's shooting. Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Shooting in Akron: Police search for suspects after officer shot at