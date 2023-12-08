Akron police investigating shooting that wounded 42-year-old man in Goodyear Heights

A 42-year-old man was hospitalized after he was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Goodyear Heights area, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Police arrived at 7:30 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of Newton Street, where they found the man with an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Officers immediately administered emergency first aid, which included applying a chest seal, police said. Emergency crews took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

The circumstances around the shooting remain unclear, police said. Preliminary information points to an unknown suspect who fired multiple shots into the house and struck the victim, who was lying down at the time.

Other occupants were inside but were uninjured.

Officers recovered shell casings in a nearby church parking lot.

The Akron Police Department is asking the community to provide information to help solve this case.

"While detectives are responsible for solving this case, we, again, ask the community to lend a supportive hand," the news release stated.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

