Akron police investigating string of vehicle thefts in Firestone Park neighborhood

Akron police are investigating a series of car thefts in the heart of the Firestone Park neighborhood Thursday night, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Three vehicles were stolen and four others were damaged and nearly stolen between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. when multiple calls to 911 for vehicle thefts were made from homes on E. Firestone Boulevard, E. Brookside Avenue, Clinton Avenue, Wayne Avenue, Beardsley Avenue and E. Ralston Avenue, police said.

All but two of the affected vehicles were Kia products.

A 2015 Kia Optima was recovered on the 1500 block of Glenmount Avenue. Two others, a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with an Ohio plate of JDW-8956 and a black 2019 Kia Soul with an Ohio plate of HNX-1033, have not been found, officials said.

The vehicles were damaged had busted windows and broken steering columns.

Detectives are searching for the suspect or suspects involved in this overnight incident.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

