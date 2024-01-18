Akron police investigating Subway robbery, shooting that left man injured

A 55-year-old customer at an Akron Subway location was shot in the arm during an armed robbery Wednesday evening, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard. The incident began when an unknown woman entered the restaurant and placed an order, the store clerk told police. That's when the suspect pulled a handgun from her purse and demanded money from the register.

The employee opened the drawer, and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Soon after taking the money, the suspect approached a customer who just entered the restaurant and demanded his money and property at gunpoint.

As he attempted to flee the store, he heard a gunshot and realized he was shot in the arm, he told police.

Officers administered first aid before EMS took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police investigating Subway robbery, non-fatal shooting