Akron police investigating two weekend carjackings, including one that involved child

Akron police are investigating two weekend carjackings, including one that involved a 1-year-old child, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

The first occurred at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Diagonal Road, police said. A 33-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint while she unloaded her vehicle with her 1-year-old child.

An unknown man approached and demanded her 2019 GMC Acadia. She was able to pull her child from the back of the vehicle before the suspect drove off.

The unknown suspect is described as a man in his late teens to early twenties who wore a blue coat and black mask, police said.

The GMC was recovered on Superior Avenue just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

This incident remains under investigation.

The second carjacking took place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 50 block of East Mapledale Avenue where a 21-year-old Domino's delivery driver was robbed.

The Domino's employee told police that two men stole his vehicle and an unknown amount of cash at gunpoint while on a delivery.

With the victim's phone still in the vehicle, police tracked it and located the vehicle at East Emerling Avenue and Grant Street. Officers arrested a 14-year-old and 16-year-old who police saw walking away from the stolen vehicle.

During the investigation, officers searched a home on the 1200 block of Sherman Street, where one of the suspects lived. They recovered a gun, which police believe was likely used in the robbery, along with a Domino's pizza box, cash and other evidence.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

