Akron police say man in tie-dyed hoodie brandished gun during robbery

Akron police are seeking information on the identity of this man, who allegedly brandished a handgun while robbing the South Arlington Street Family Dollar store.

Akron police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly brandished a handgun after being caught stuffing electronics products into his pockets at the Family Dollar store at 915 South Arlington St. around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police responding to the store said an employee told them the suspect reportedly brandished a handgun and threatened the manager before fleeing the store. Police said the suspect was last seen getting into a dark-colored vehicle that headed northbound out of the parking lot after the robbery. Nobody inside the store was injured during the incident, police said.

The suspect is described as a male, about 25-30 years old and around 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a thin build. He had a beard and wore a red, white, and pink tie-dyed hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following: The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

The public can also download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411or by accessing the link on our website www.AkronCops.org

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man in tie-dyed hoodie allegedly brandished gun in Akron robbery