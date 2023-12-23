Akron police officer lauded for harrowing rescue on Route 8 bridge

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett and officer Kyle Cunningham discuss officer Cunningham's lifesaving act Friday on the state Route 8 bridge day during a meeting Saturday at police headquarters.

The state Route 8 High Level Bridge was the scene of an act of heroism Friday morning.

Akron Police Department officer Kyle Cunningham saved a man who had begun to jump over the side of the bridge, just barely grabbing hold of him as he began to disappear over the railing. Cunningham kept his grip even as the man tried to wrest himself free.

Cunningham said Saturday he was thinking of only one thing: "Not to let go."

"Whatever it took," he said, "I wasn't going to let go."

Eyewitness video: Instagram clip shows officer's lifesaving action. WARNING: Sequence includes scene of peril and coarse language

Footage from Cunningham's body-worn camera recorded the officer repeatedly shouting "No!" as he held on to the man.

Another officer came to Cunningham's aid, and together they pulled the man over the railing to safety.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said the man Cunningham rescued is now receiving the care that he needs.

"I'm very, very, very grateful to you for the actions you took, and everybody else that was out there on that bridge," Mylett told Cunningham. "Through your dedication and your commitment, you saved a life. You saved a life. I'm proud of you."

The man's parents had called 911 with his location and told dispatchers he was having suicidal thoughts — and that they were unable to calm him down.

Mylett said officers arrived at Arch Street and North Adolph Street, where the man was seated in his car as his father stood outside, pleading.

"As the officers on scene were trying to speak with him, he put the vehicle in reverse and then headed to the bridge," Mylett said.

A video of the incident taken by a bystander shows the man sprinting across the walkway adjacent to the highway's northbound lane as Cunningham pulls up in his cruiser just ahead of the man, scrambles out and just manages to reach the man as he's hurtling over the railing.

Cunningham held on for what, to him, felt like forever — but he knew more help was on the way.

"It was through the heroic actions — and you won't say it, but I will," Mylett said to Cunningham, "the heroic actions of this officer that this family isn't dealing with a tremendous tragedy right now."

Cunningham said anyone in the department would have done the same thing.

"If I'm a hero, we're all heroes," he said. "From the dispatch team to the call-takers to the responding officers, we all played a part in this."

In a meeting Saturday afternoon with reporters, the man's father said he was deeply grateful for the help Cunningham and the other responding officers were able to render their son. His mother said she saw God working through the department.

"This time of the year can be difficult for people that are dealing with crisis or mental illness," Mylett said. "Before anybody makes any decision to harm themselves, we would encourage them to dial 988."

Counselors are waiting, Mylett said, to "speak with a person that is in need, and to get them the assistance that they need."

