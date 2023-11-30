Akron police oversight board votes to review internal investigation in Jayland Walker case

On the heels of an internal Akron Police Department investigation that cleared eight officers of wrongdoing in the shooting death of Jayland Walker, the Akron Citizens' Police Oversight Board (CPOB) voted unanimously Wednesday to review the decision.

After the board's regular Wednesday meeting, CPOB Chair Kemp Boyd said the review entails an evaluation of the police department's executive summary released Tuesday, which concluded the officers who shot Walker didn't violate police policies.

The board plans to investigate the policies and procedures mentioned in the summary, Boyd said. Because Walker was killed before the board's formation, the board is only empowered to conduct a review of the executive summary rather than launch its own investigation into the case.

The review, Boyd explained, could result in the CPOB recommending changes to how the department operates.

In a statement read by board member Bob Gippin, the CPOB stated the board and its Office of the Independent Police Auditor will "consider all available evidence, including the report of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, as well as the full findings of the chief pursuant to the internal investigation conducted by the division of police (APD)."

The statement explains that the board will be scrutinizing Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett's conclusion that the officers involved didn't violate any internal policies and are therefore undeserving of discipline.

The board expects also to examine revising police department policies surrounding use of force.

"If the actions of the officers who pursued Jayland Walker and of those officers who fired at him did not violate APD policies, should those policies be revised?" the statement reads.

Despite voting to begin conducting the review, board member Tristan Reed urged board members to wait until the Office of the Independent Police Auditor is fully staffed before making conclusions. It is still missing an independent police auditor and deputy independent police auditor.

Additionally, the board voted unanimously to request that Akron terminate its contract with T.R. Fields and Associates, a private investigation firm employed to take on current Independent Police Auditor Phil Young's duties. Young has been out on medical leave.

Board member Brandyn Costa said the vote came as a result of concerns over the firm's performance.

