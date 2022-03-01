Akron police release bodycam video, audio from officer-involved shooting

Akron police have released video and audio of an incident that left two men dead in a West Akron home Feb. 22.

The video, just over eight minutes long, includes an introduction in which a narrator describes the events. It includes footage from body cameras worn by the first three officers responding to a call at a home in the 200 block of Ritchie Avenue.

Akron SWAT later found the bodies of Lawrence LeJames Rodgers, 21, and Raymond Jones, 38, in the home's living room. They both died from gunshot wounds, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

It was not clear whether two officers who fired into the home hit either of the two men, but Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said it appears unlikely that Akron police rounds would have struck Jones.

Officers responding to a call around 3:40 a.m. about a man with a gun threatening people inside the home said they shot at Rodgers through the home's side door.

In the videos, the officers can be seen at the side door.

"Come back down here with your hands up. Just your hands up, no gun. You got it?" one officer says to a man at the top of a set of stairs.

"You ain't got no gun?" a man inside the home responds.

"Well, listen, we're the police. It's not going to be a fair game. You have to come out with no gun," the officer answers.

Voices then can be heard inside the home, and a second officer says, "It sounds like two of them are in there."

The man who first called out from inside the home says something difficult to make out in the video, but in the 911 recording, he can be heard saying, "I did everything right" before the final confrontation.

"No, listen, this is not a negotiation," the officer responds.

"I didn't do nothing, I'm right here — go on. This is a real gun," Rodgers says.

"We're here. We're in control now," the officer says.

Rodgers then moves back into sight at the top of the stairs and the officers can be heard yelling at him to put the gun down and firing.

In an excerpt from one of the cameras shown during the video narration, a red circle around Rodgers' right hand shows where the narrator said he is holding a gun at the top of the stairs.

The two officers, who the department has not identified, have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, while two investigations are conducted.

The first is being conducted by members of the APD Major Crimes Unit, assisted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Once complete, the results will be turned over to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for review before being submitted to a Summit County grand jury for evaluation.

A separate internal investigation will be conducted by the APD Office of Professional Standards and Accountability. The results of the internal investigation will be submitted to the police chief and the city of Akron police auditor for review.

