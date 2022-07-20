Akron police release photos of vehicle used during July 8 fatal shootings

Police believe three individuals in this vehicle opened fire on a crowd of people during a memorial vigil July 8. Two people were killed.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects they believe are responsible for killing two people July 8, including a 4-year-old niece of Jayland Walker's fiancee.

Akron family suffers multiple deaths: Family mourns loss of 5, including Jayland Walker

About 125 people had gathered at an apartment building at the corner of Boulevard and West Thornton streets for a memorial to remember the birthday of Imani Tolbert, who was shot and killed in March 2021.

Police believe three individuals in this vehicle opened fire on a crowd of people during a memorial vigil July 8.

Police say three suspects in a vehicle drove by and opened fire on the crowd at around 9:15 p.m. Johnny L. Gaiter, 40, and 4-year-old Journei Tolbert, became the fourth and fifth members of their extended family to die tragically in 16 months.

"The suspects fled in a dark colored SUV. Per a witness, the SUV may have been a green 2017-21 Jeep Compass, a darker colored Ford Escape, or a Hyundai Santa Fe," police said.

Police believe three individuals in this vehicle opened fire on a crowd of people during a memorial vigil July 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police Detective J. Smith at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). Those with information can also text TIPSCO to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

Police believe three individuals in this vehicle opened fire on a crowd of people during a memorial vigil July 8.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police ask public to identify vehicle used in July 8 shootings