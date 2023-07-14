Akron police in search of 4 juveniles connected to robbing, attacking biker

Police are searching for four juvenile males who allegedly attacked and robbed a man Thursday evening on Hammel Street, according an Akron police press release.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, was riding his motorized bike down Hammel Street at roughly 8:20 p.m. when police said the four juveniles confronted him.

That's when one of the juveniles threw a “brick-like object” at the man, causing him to fall off his bike, the press release reads.

The man told police that while he was on the ground, they punched and kicked him several times. The juveniles fled the scene with the man's cellphone and one rode away with his bike.

Woman shot Friday: 34-year-old woman injured in shooting early Friday in Akron, police investigating

Emergency medical service crews treated the man at the scene for not life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO to 274637.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police investigating robbery, attack involving 4 juveniles