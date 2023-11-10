Akron police searching for those involved in Thursday armed robbery in Kenmore

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a 34-year-old man Thursday afternoon at Kenmore Boulevard and 21 Street SW, according to the Akron Police Department.

Officers met the victim at 4:55 p.m. who told them he was walking when a Toyota pulled up beside him. That’s when a man exited the vehicle and struck him with the butt of a pistol.

The man took his electric bicycle and backpack that included money and a laptop before getting back in the vehicle and driving away. The victim told police that at the same time, the female driver pointed a gun at him from inside the vehicle.

The suspects are unknown at this time but are described as a heavy-set man and a woman with blonde hair.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police investigating afternoon armed robbery in Kenmore