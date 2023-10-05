Akron police searching for vehicle that critically injured woman crossing Market Street

Akron police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a 62-year-old woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Akron Police Department news release.

The incident occurred at about 12:52 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of East Market Street when the woman was crossing the roadway.

Police said that's when an unknown vehicle driving eastbound struck her, throwing her nearly 80 feet upon impact.

A witness at the scene described the vehicle as a silver SUV of an unknown make or model. Speed is considered a contributing factor.

The woman's name is being withheld pending notifications and further investigation, according to APD.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Any can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

