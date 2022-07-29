Akron police shoot woman while chasing her for shooting another woman in North Hill

The scene of. ashootinging involving Akron police Friday at Tallmadge and Howard avenues.

An Akron police officer shot a woman early Friday morning after the woman allegedly shot someone inside a bar on North Howard Street.

The officer shot the 21-year-old woman during a foot pursuit after the woman shot another 21-year-old woman inside the Oasis Surf and Turf bar in the city's North Hill neighborhood, Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. after a fight broke out at the bar, Akron police told News 5. The woman shot inside the bar took herself to a nearby hospital where she was in serious but stable condition.

The woman shot by the Akron officer had non-life-threatening injuries, News 5 reports. The officer shot the woman during the chase in a parking lot, according to police. A weapon was recovered at the shooting scene, police told News 5.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

This is the first officer-involved shooting since the Jayland Walker shooting in June that has led to protests in the city.

