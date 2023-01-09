Akron police say sixth suspect arrested in shootout that killed pregnant woman

Akron police released this image taken in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street. Police said the individual in black got out of the older Chevy Impala in the photo and started firing shots at a group of people in front of a home down the road. Police said the people at the home fired back. Teyaurra Harris, 21, who was a passenger in a car, was struck by a bullet and killed during the gunfight.

Police have arrested a sixth person in connection with a gunfight that killed a 21-year-old pregnant woman last April.

Darrion L. Rackley, 18, was arrested Saturday after turning himself in on a murder warrant. He is charged with one count of murder, six counts of felonious assault and a firearms violation in Akron Municipal Court, pending a grand jury hearing. Court records say he is a resident of Massillon. According to jail records, he is being held on a $1 million bond for the murder charge.

He joins five others who were charged in connection with the death of Teyaurra Harris, 21, who was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street in Kenmore just south of I-76 when she was struck during an exchange of gunfire.

According to police, on April 14, 2022, at least 30 bullets from three guns were fired after an individual got out of a car on Rockaway Street about 7:30 p.m. and began shooting at a group of people in front of a house down the road. Police later said two males with a group of people at the home shot back indiscriminately.

Harris was in a vehicle that was driving by at the time and she was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet that went through the back window of the car she was in, police said. She died four days later. The driver of the car was uninjured, but a 19-year-old woman who was in the area was also hit by gunfire and had nonlife-threatening injuries.

The five males charged in the shooting face multiple felony offenses.

They are:

Antonil Whitaker,16, who was bound over from Summit County Juvenile Court to be tried as an adult. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment to murder, six counts of felonious assault, all with gun specifications that carry with them additional time, as well as discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and tampering with evidence. Attorney Jake Will is representing him.

Jeremiah Williams, 21. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday during his arraignment to murder, six counts of felonious assault, all with gun specifications, and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises. Jeff Laybourne is his attorney.

Jaunte Smith, 18. He was originally charged with two counts of murder, but one of the charges was modified to aggravated assault and the other was dismissed. He also faces two counts of felonious assault and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle. He has pleaded not guilty. Kerry O’Brien is his attorney.

Jaeviaire Small, 20. He is charged with two counts of felonious assault with gun specifications and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons while under disability. This charge mean a person was prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction. Donald Walker is representing him.

Zyeir Saunders, 21. He is charged with six counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises. He has pleaded not guilty. He has a trial scheduled for Jan. 30. Erik Jones is his attorney.

Judge Alison McCarty is handling all five cases.

Stephanie Lawrence contributed to this story. Eric Marotta can be reached at emarotta@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

