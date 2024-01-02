Akron police: Taco Bell employee returns fire, sending armed robber to the hospital

One man is hospitalized after police said he exchanged gunfire with a Taco Bell employee during an armed robbery on the 1400 block of S. Arlington Street.

Police responded to the scene at 7:35 p.m. Monday for shots fired and learned a 35-year-old man had robbed the restaurant at gunpoint, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

During the robbery, he shot at the 21-year-old worker, who returned fire and hit the suspect in the upper body, investigators said. The employee was not injured.

After fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect arrived at Summa Health Akron City Hospital, police said. As of Tuesday morning, he is in serious but stable condition.

Officers also detained a 33-year-old who drove the suspect to the hospital. He is charged with robbery while the 35-year-old faces multiple charges, including robbery, in connection to the incident.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Taco Bell employee shot armed robber Akron police say