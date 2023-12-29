Akron police urge drivers to avoid area in Kenmore after wreck involving utility pole

Akron police urge drivers to avoid an area in Kenmore due to downed wires.

The department posted on Facebook Friday morning telling drivers to stay away from the area of 4th Street SW and Maryland Avenue in Kenmore due to an "accident involving a utility pole," which led to downed wires in the roadway.

