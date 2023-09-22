Akron police question whether Ellet burglaries are related

Akron police are attempting to determine whether a pair of burglaries that took place in Ellet just hours apart are related.

Both took place Thursday: One around 2:30 a.m. on Tudor Avenue, while the other was reported at 8:30 a.m., about five blocks east on Woolf Avenue, according to a news release.

In the Tudor Avenue burglary, police were called to a home in the 200 block, where an 82-year-old woman told them she was awakened by a noise and found a male in an adjoining second-floor room with her jewelry box in his hand. The woman, who was not injured in the incident, told police he took some of the jewelry and fled.

Police said they believe the entry point was in the rear of the home, where they found broken glass.

At around 8:30 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of Woolf Avenue for a second burglary report in which a 68-year-old resident said an unknown person entered his house overnight and stole his wife’s purse. The man said the purse contained numerous personal items, including an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police believe the suspect entered through an unsecured door or window.

Detectives are working to determine if these two incidents are related and trying to identify the person or people responsible for the burglaries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to the Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS or texting TIPSCO at 274637.

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on the website, www.AkronCops.org.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police looking into whether pair of Ellet burglaries are related