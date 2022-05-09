Akron Public Schools appoints Warrensville Heights administrator as top academic official

The Akron Public Schools Sylvester Small Administration Building.

Akron Public Schools has a new top official for academics, as the school board on Monday approved the appointment of Tamea Caver as the district's assistant superintendent and chief of academics.

Caver will replace Ellen McWilliams-Woods, who has held the role for over a decade and will retire at the end of the school year.

Tamea Caver, assistant superintendent of Akron Public Schools.

The vote to approve Caver was part of a slew of personnel votes that the board passed unanimously.

Caver's base salary will be $162,670.76, effective June 7.

Caver is currently the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the Warrensville Heights City School District.

The chief of academics has traditionally been second in command in Akron, but Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack recently added a second assistant superintendent position and appointed Rachel Tecca to that role.

