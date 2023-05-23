Akron Public Schools board eliminates 2 top administrative positions in late-night vote

The Akron Public Schools board voted Monday night to eliminate two high-ranking administrative positions, one that has been in existence for decades and one added last year but occupied by a longtime Akron schools leader.

The board eliminated Rachel Tecca's position of assistant superintendent and chief of leadership and learning, a role created just last year. Tecca has been with Akron schools over 25 years.

It also eliminated the job of executive director for teaching and learning, held by Nicole Vitale.

The vote was 5-1 with Job Esau Perry dissenting. The vote came after 11 p.m. out of a three-plus-hour executive session. The board did not list the positions it was eliminating, and the resolution was not yet available. Board President Derrick Hall confirmed the positions that the resolution eliminated.

Hall said both Tecca and Vitale had been notified. He said there may be other positions in the district they qualify for, but that had yet to be determined. Their positions will end June 30.

Hall said the resolution included language about a reduction in force that was necessary due to a reorganization and consolidation of administrative duties. There was no public discussion about the need for a reduction in force.

Interim Superintendent Mary Outley was present for the late-night vote but left immediately afterward.

Rachel Tecca, then the director of the College and Career Academies for Akron Public Schools, attends a meeting in March 2020 to learn more about how academies work at Overton High School in Nashville, Tenn. Tecca's current position — assistant superintendent and chief of leadership and learning — is being eliminated.

Tecca was previously the principal at North High School and launched the school's College and Career Academies program, later becoming the head of College and Career Academies for the district. She was appointed to the role of assistant superintendent and chief of leadership and learning last spring, a position then-Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack created in her first year on the job.

Fowler Mack left the district in February.

Vitale was another of Fowler Mack's hires, coming from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, where she was the executive director of early childhood and literacy. She replaced Karen Gegick, who retired from the district.

Story continues

This article will be updated.

Contact education reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Public Schools board eliminates two top administrative positions