Akron Public Schools board to interview six candidates to fill vacancy

The Akron Public Schools board will interview six candidates on Monday for the open board seat vacated by N.J. Akbar.

The board received 25 applications for the open seat, which has only months left on its term but could be a solid launching pad for someone to run to keep the seat in November.

None of the six people chosen to be interviewed has yet pulled a petition to run in the fall, although they have until August to do so.

The six who will be interviewed include four career educators, including three who had careers in Akron schools.

The board chose not to interview one person who applied and could have stepped into the role quickly, former board President Patrick Bravo. Bravo served a total of 10 years on the board and was its leader in 2019 and 2020. Bravo, executive director of the Summit County Land Bank and an APS parent, chose not to run again in 2021 but has pulled a petition to run this November.

His tenure on the board included a superintendent search and the construction of new facilities, two huge tasks the board now faces again. Whoever the board chooses to fill the open seat will have mere days to get up to speed on a massive facilities plan slated for a vote in the coming weeks.

"I do hope they will consider me and, maybe, didn't invite me for an interview because I'm already a familiar face," Bravo said in a text message. "If they choose not to interview or consider me, I will certainly be disappointed, but the ultimate decision rests with the board and I will respect it."

Board President Derrick Hall did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The board narrowed down the list in a special meeting Wednesday. The Beacon Journal received the submission letters and resumes in a records request. The board is expected to conduct all six interviews Monday and then pick a person for the job the same night.

Here's who the board will interview.

Gwendolyn Bryant

Bryant is a former Akron educator, working in the district for 35 years as an elementary teacher and an instructional coach. She received the 2010 Marilyn Parks Award for lifetime achievement in the Akron school district. She is still working in education as a contracted instructional and leadership coach for an educational firm. Bryant has a master's degree in education.

"Many years ago, when deciding to purchase a home, one of my primary considerations was that I wanted to live and contribute to the school district where I was employed," Bryant wrote in a cover letter. "I am a concerned citizen of Akron who is viewed as a positive role model and continues to contribute to my community."

Ken Burkins

Burkins had a 40-year career in manufacturing sales and corporate management and currently works in manufacturing consulting. He has served in several board roles, including on the United Way's Community Impact Task Force and as the former board president for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Summit and Medina Counties, where he also was a mentor. He has also volunteered as a tutor in Akron schools. Burkins has a bachelor's degree in business administration.

During his time as a mentor, he said, "it became apparent to me that one of my life's missions needed to be the furtherance of early childhood education and a better understanding of generational poverty and its inherent educational effect.

"As a private citizen, I am engaged in meetings with numerous civic and governmental groups to get a better understanding of what is currently being done and how we can improve the quality of our children’s education."

Rene Teruko Molenaur

Molenaur works at the University of Akron as an instructional designer, helping faculty design online courses. She has a doctorate in education policy and is a former teacher in the Bedford City and Highland Local school districts. She is a current APS parent, former APS student and is involved in the Parent Teacher Association.

"Through these experiences, I have firsthand knowledge of the challenges and rewards of working in the classroom, and the impact that effective policies and programs can have on student learning and achievement," Molenaur said. "From theory to practice and from the classroom to the living room, I have gained a deep understanding of the needs and priorities of parents and educators in the district, as well as the broader education policy landscape."

John Moore

Moore is the director of curriculum and instruction for the Shaker Heights City School District. He previously taught biology in the same district and oversaw its International Baccalaureate program. He has a doctorate in philosophy in urban education.

"As a graduate of Akron Public Schools and an educator dedicated to advancing learning and teaching for each child, I believe my experiences could support the critical actions of the board in the coming months," Moore said.

Eric Nevins Jr.

Nevins works as the program coordinator for iC.A.R.E. Mentoring, pairing mentors with students in schools to tackle mental health. The program is through Red Oak Behavioral Health, which has a partnership with the Akron schools. Nevins has a master's of science degree in leadership. He is an APS graduate.

"Having worked with youth in the school system for a decade, I am fully aware of the progress as well as the challenges many young people are facing regarding academic success," Nevins said. "All of our young people deserve the opportunity to thrive academically."

Dorothea Wise

Wise is a speech-language pathologist and retired from Akron Public Schools in 2008, but continues to work in the field in the private sector. Wise has a master's degree in speech-language pathology.

"I continue to be interested in the success of Akron Public Schools and desire to assist in problem solving to achieve this goal," Wise said. "I understand the needs of Akron Public Schools because I have served in over 15 buildings in my 37 years of service from preschool through high school."

