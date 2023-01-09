Akron Public Schools board selects Derrick Hall, Diana Autry as new leaders

Jennifer Pignolet, Akron Beacon Journal

The Akron Public Schools Board of Education has new leadership.

The board on Monday voted for Derrick Hall and Diana Autry to serve as president and vice president, respectively.

Derrick Hall
Derrick Hall

Hall previously served as vice president, with N.J. Akbar as president. Akbar said previously he would not seek a third term in leadership.

Hall said in remarks he had enjoyed working with Autry on the board the last three years.

"I am very excited for our partnership," Hall said. We have much to do."

Diana Autry
Diana Autry

Both votes were unanimous.

This article will be updated.

Contact education reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Public Schools board selects Derrick Hall, Diana Autry as new leaders

Recommended Stories

  • Former Assistant Director of FBI Intelligence discusses Idaho student murders

    Former Executive Assistant Director of Intelligence with the FBI Joshua Skule joined CBS News to discuss the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.

  • Apple Services Executive Exits, Sowing Doubt on Unit Succession

    (Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. executive who oversees the business side of its TV+, iCloud and Apple One bundles, as well as News+, is leaving the company, according to people with knowledge of the matter, adding to recent upheaval.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal Misha

  • Gaithersburg’s Novavax names John Jacobs as new CEO as Stanley Erck retires

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) has a new chief. The Gaithersburg biotech, which has been working to get its Covid-19 vaccine to more people, said Monday that longtime president and CEO Stanley Erck will retire effective Jan. 23 and biopharma exec John Jacobs will assume the top slot at the company. Once the transition takes effect, Erck plans to serve as an adviser for the next 15 months.

  • This Stock Could Be a Surprise Growth Pick for 2023

    The idea of a big pharmaceutical company set to offer amazing growth might seem unlikely. Pfizer has been around for more than 170 years. Pfizer said in November that in the full year 2022, it expected to generate more than $55 billion in revenue from the two products combined.

  • Emergent BioSolutions initiates layoffs, leadership and structural changes to cut costs

    Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is reshuffling leadership, consolidating certain functions and laying off about 5% of its workers in a bid to cut costs and focus on key business units. The Gaithersburg company said Monday it’s initiating an “organizational restructuring plan” that will position it to focus on its commercial and medical countermeasures products — its drugs and vaccines that protect against public health threats — as well as its contract development and manufacturing services. The changes involve eliminating 132 positions and consolidating its research, product development and clinical teams into a new function dubbed Science and Development, or S&D. A company spokesperson confirmed Monday to the Washington Business Journal that the layoffs will affect “a variety of roles,” including some that previously sat within the company’s research and development function, which is now part of S&D. Most of the eliminated jobs are in Maryland and California, he added, declining to comment further about the restructuring beyond the press release.

  • Alachua County Public Schools recognizes principal, assistant principal of the year

    Two district leaders within Alachua County Public Schools have been recognized as principal and assistant principal of the year.

  • Former state legislator Dale Kooyenga is new MMAC senior veep--and possible future chief.

    That makes him the No. 2 executive at the Milwaukee area's largest business group. The current president, Tim Sheehy, is nearing retirement age.

  • BUSINESS PEOPLE: Chamber's outstanding leadership award to go to Manatee attorney

    Robert Blalock received many accolades during his long career. He will receive the Bartz Award during a Manatee Chamber dinner Feb. 2.

  • Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center in Doylestown is epicenter of startups, investment

    Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center pumped nearly $8 billion into local economy, has roadmap for continued fiscal and research growth.

  • Hispanic Caucus announces new executive director

    The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) on Monday announced its new executive director, Jacky Usyk, a Capitol Hill veteran who most recently served as a senior advisor to Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray. The announcement comes as the CHC restructures under the leadership of Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.), who took over as the group’s chair after…

  • Arthur Blank’s AMBSE Focuses on Continuity in Leadership Reshuffle

    Arthur Blank has reshuffled his top lieutenants in a move that aligns with the future vision of his primary businesses, which include the Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, PGA Tour Superstore and an investment arm, AMBSE Ventures. At the parent company, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), CEO Steve Cannon has […]

  • Alberta Investment Hires Ex-Goldman Banker David Scudellari as Foreign Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Alberta Investment Management Corp. hired David Scudellari as head of international investment and to lead a credit partnership with another large Canadian pension fund.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Har

  • FaZe Clan Names Rana Kaplan General Manager, Appoints Five Execs Across Content, Talent and Web3 Divisions (EXCLUSIVE)

    FaZe Clan has named Rana Kaplan general manager and appointed five other staffers to prominent leadership roles within the youth gaming-focused media and lifestyle company. Kaplan, who most recently served as chief of staff, has been at FaZe Clan for five years. In her new role, she will oversee an operations team focused on business […]