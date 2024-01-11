Akron Public Schools, city invite public to help craft safer travel routes to class

Akron and its public school system are joining forces to make children's routes to and from school safer — and residents are invited to help shape the plan.

Mayor Shammas Malik and Akron Public Schools Superintendent Michael Robinson Jr. on Thursday released a schedule of public meetings to discuss the city's school travel plan.

“The safety of our scholars is the highest concern for every administrator, parent and resident," Robinson said in a news release.

The school travel plan is a document designed to improve walking and bicycling safety for K-12 students by identifying needed improvements in a 2-mile radius of each of Akron's 46 public schools. The city will use this plan to apply for Safe Routes to School funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Four public meetings will be held to gather feedback from the community in reference to safety concerns and potential safety improvements for children walking or riding their bikes to school. Community members are invited to attend the most convenient meeting, regardless of their relation to any particular school.

The following meetings are scheduled:

6 p.m. Wednesday at Ellet CLC Auditorium, 309 Woolf Ave.

11 a.m. Jan. 20 at East CLC Auditorium, 80 Brittain Road.

1:45 p.m. Jan. at Innes CLC Cafeteria. 1999 East Ave.

6 p.m. Jan. 24, Firestone-Litchfield CLC , 470 Castle Blvd.

Attendees will receive an informational handout, a presentation about the plan and information about current safety issues and proposed safety improvements. They will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback in a variety of ways — verbally, written or drawn on a map, via comment sheet or electronically through Akron's Engage Page.

Some topics of consideration include:

Is the sidewalk present and adequate for the route your child would or currently does walk to school?

Are there areas near a school where vehicular traffic and foot traffic conflict, especially during school arrival and dismissal times?

Are there locations near a school where an adult crossing guard is needed?

Are there places near a school where someone using a wheelchair may find it difficult or impossible to navigate?

Are there other barriers to walking or bicycling to school?

Malik said the safety of the city's young people is a priority for all of Akron.

"This is just the beginning of the partnership between Akron Public Schools and my administration,” he said.

