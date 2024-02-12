Akron Public Schools planning to add new AP class, first Pre-AP course for middle school

Akron Public Schools is looking to add new advanced courses at three schools to increase academic rigor and access to higher-level courses for more students.

Buchtel Community Learning Center's high school will add Advanced Placement Pre-Calculus next fall, pending school board approval. It's a new course from College Board, the national nonprofit that creates AP classes, and Buchtel requested to have it added as an option, Yvonne Culver, a coordinator for college and career access, told the board's instructional policy committee last week.

Buchtel, along with Litchfield CLC in the Firestone cluster, will also add a new Pre-AP math class for middle school students, a new concept for the district that leaders hope can spread to all Akron middle schools.

The district has long been working toward addressing inequities that have existed between clusters within Akron schools, and offering more advanced classes in schools that have historically had fewer of them — and better preparing those students to take harder classes — has been a long-term goal. Culver said the district is "working to raise the rigor so that our students have access to college," whether they decide to go or not.

The AP Pre-Calculus class will be for either juniors or seniors, or possibly an advanced sophomore student. If students take the AP exam at the end of the class, which is optional but encouraged, they can earn college math credit. It can also prepare students to take AP Calculus, which is offered at Buchtel.

Adding AP Pre-Calculus will give students another option to earn college credit for a math course. Previously, College Board has only offered AP Calculus and AP Statistics.

Students will be able to use the district's existing pre-calculus textbooks, so the only cost to the district to add the course is a summer training for teachers.

What are Pre-AP classes, and what are possible benefits?

The Pre-AP class to be added at the two middle schools is also fairly new for College Board, which fully launched the classes in the 2020-21 school year. The following year, over a thousand schools offered a Pre-AP course.

They are available in a handful of subjects, but Akron is looking to add only Pre-AP Algebra for eighth grade students, although it could find its way into high schools as well for ninth graders.

Culver said the classes, which do not have an exam at the end and would not count for college credit, give students a chance to get comfortable with the format and expectations of an AP class. The class would replace Honors Algebra.

According to data from College Board, the Pre-AP classes have had the impact nationally that Akron is seeking, particularly among Black students.

Black students enrolled in Pre-AP courses had a "statistically significant greater likelihoodof taking two or more AP Exams by the end of 12th grade when compared to the national group," according to a College Board report.

That bodes well for future college graduation.

"Students who take two or more AP Exams are more likely to graduate college on time than students who don't take an AP course," the report said.

Superintendent Michael Robinson said he hopes to expand the Pre-AP classes to every middle school, but he wants to see how it works at Buchtel and Litchfield first. Those schools were chosen for the pilot, he said, to offer a comparison between Litchfield, where students are more exposed to honors and AP classes, and Buchtel, which has fewer such opportunities.

Litchfield feeds into Firestone CLC, which offers a dozen AP courses. Buchtel offers four this year. Both Firestone and Buchtel are currently piloting College Board's new AP African American Studies course.

Robinson said the district wants to see how the Pre-AP classes will work with "children who would not typically even enter into taking these types of courses."

"Within that Buchtel cluster, that's where our kids are not taking or always attempting to take some of the more challenging type of courses," Robinson said. "So we want to kind of usher them into this, because we know if it's going to work there, this is something we can then open up and spread across the district … until it becomes a culture."

Board member Summer Hall, who noted there are "kids thriving in every school," said the historic lack of opportunities to take AP classes at Buchtel can't be discounted when assessing the school's culture.

"If it wasn't an opportunity before, then they wouldn't have the knowledge to know that this is out there," she said.

