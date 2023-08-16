Akron Public Schools rehiring but demoting second senior staff member laid-off in May

The Akron Public Schools board on Monday voted to bring back the second of two senior staff members it laid off in May, but in another position.

Nicole Vitale, previously the district's executive director of teaching and learning, was hired back as a learning specialist in mathematics, with a salary of $109,338. She was previously making $132,049. She will also no longer be a member of senior staff. Learning specialists oversee curriculum in their subject area for the entire district.

Vitale declined to comment Tuesday morning.

Former superintendent Christine Fowler Mack hired Vitale to the higher level position Aug. 29, 2022. The board voted in May to eliminate that position, along with an assistant superintendent job.

The assistant superintendent position was held by Rachel Tecca, whom the board hired back almost immediately into another open role as the director of special education. But unlike Vitale, Tecca will still be a member of senior staff and will be making slightly more in her new role than her previous one. Tecca's salary this year will be $148,739.68. Her salary as an assistant superintendent was $146,006.77.

The two senior staff roles were eliminated for financial reasons and organizational restructuring, the board said at the time. But an organizational chart was never finalized, awaiting the appointment of a new superintendent. Superintendent Michael Robinson started on the job Aug. 1. Monday was his first school board meeting.

