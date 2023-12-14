Akron Public Schools support staffers collaborate on holiday toy drive for students

LaMonica Harris, 10, and her brother Noah, 11, hug Santa Claus during a toy drive at the Akron Public Schools district office, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. Members of the APS support staff collected gifts to be gifted to over 100 students and their families.

In small family groups assisted by volunteers, children and their parents slowly filed past rows of stuffed animals and dolls, plastic trucks and other toys piled on chairs and tables where the Akron Board of Education usually meets.

The volume grew as more families filed past a registration desk, and Santa appeared to take photos with those who had filled their bags with gifts.

Rhonda Ferguson, president of the Akron Association of Classified Personnel, credited Superintendent Michael Robinson with providing the inspiration for Wednesday's giveaway, the result of a toy drive by the school district's four support staff unions and their hundreds of members.

Robinson came to Akron from Louisiana in August, as the district was engaged in contentious negotiations with its teachers union. The four support staff unions represent six bargaining units whose contracts are all effective through June 2025. Ferguson said negotiations on new agreements are due to start early next year.

"Our superintendent talked about unity when he started, so what better way to start unity than getting our unions all together. ... all collaborating together to collect these toys," she said.

Ferguson said they reached out to all of the elementary buildings and asked them to submit two names from their building and their families. That way if they have a middle school or high school student, their whole family would be able to attend.

Families of APS students take a look around at the toys available during a toy drive at the Akron Public Schools district office, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

The families who filed through the board room were directed to areas where gifts were set aside for specific grades and age groups, from pre-kindergarten through high school.

Surrounded by six of her school-age children, Angela Ellis carried a bag full of gifts, her kids also with presents in hand. Altogether, she said she has three sets of twins and two other children. She couldn't stop smiling.

"It's a real big help (for the holidays)," she added.

"We got a phone call at the last minute and they said it was a toy drive. They said bring your kids and that was a positive for me. It was something very exciting to do with the kids."

In addition to the AACP, the other participating unions were the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) Locals 689 and 778, and Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1.

Mae Walker, family liaison supervisor with the district, said the staff were willing to help "because many children are in need."

"You know, they want things and maybe the parents cannot provide for them," she added. "People donated all of this and it's just to show that, you know, we care. We try to do the best that we can for our families because Akron Public Schools are the best schools ever."

Members of the APS support staff came together to gather toys for over 100 students and their families and asked teachers and staff to nominate families for a toy drive at the Akron Public Schools district office, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

Ferguson said it's the first time the four unions have worked together on a holiday giving project, but it's not the first holiday endeavor the AACP has undertaken.

In 2021, the union organized a blanket drive for students and also worked to help the homeless with the assistance of APS Student Services Coordinator Josh Allen and Waterloo Restaurant.

"Waterloo Restaurant cooked our food. We bought all of this food and then we went walking the streets on Christmas Day to deliver it, and as we saw people on the streets, we gave them hot meals and a blanket," she said.

"Last year, when it was really, really cold, we delivered blankets to the warming centers. We delivered food to the homeless and to those in warming centers as well."

Eric Marotta can be reached at emarotta@gannett.com.

