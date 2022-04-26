Akron Public Schools taps Firestone's Larry Johnson to oversee high school principals

Firestone CLC Principal Larry Johnson talks with a student while monitoring the commons area between classes Dec. 2 in Akron.

Firestone Principal Larry Johnson is leaving the high school at the end of the year for a newly created central office job.

The school board on Monday approved Johnson to fill a principal supervisor position.

Johnson will start the new job July 1 and will have an annual salary of $138,853.33.

He will oversee Akron Public Schools' principals of secondary schools. The district tapped Johnson to fill a similar role earlier in the year, but he returned to Firestone after concerns from parents about the school climate after he departed.

Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack said parents were notified just after the board vote.

"From the moment I joined this community, you embraced and trusted me with your precious child/children," the letter from Johnson said. "Over the past six school years, we had the good fortune to work together to support our students' needs, to create, advocate and advance our beloved Firestone. I hope you know that I have enjoyed every moment."

A search will begin immediately for his replacement, according to the letter.

The supervisor of secondary principals is one of five new positions the board approved based on Fowler Mack's recommendation that the administration needed to grow to better support students and staff, and for the district to reach its goals.

The other positions were a chief operating officer, a director of safety and security, director of student and family services, and a coordinator of expanded learning.

This story will be updated.

