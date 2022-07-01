Akron to release bodycam footage Sunday of Jayland Walker fatal shooting by city police

Pamela Walker, left, and Jada Walker, right, are overwhelmed with grief during a press conference following the shooting death of Jayland Walker at St. Ashworth Temple on Thursday. Jayland was shot dead by Akron Police on Monday.

Akron will release bodycam footage of the shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker by Akron police on Sunday.

Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett will host a press conference 1 p.m. Sunday to talk about Walker's death and to provide further details and to review video footage of the shooting.

Bodycam video footage will be released immediately after the press conference, the city said in a news release.

Mylett will meet with members of the Walker family and their legal representation before the press conference to allow them to review the footage.

Jayland Walker: What we know about the fatal Akron police shooting

The family on Thursday held a press conference at St. Ashworth Temple church in which their attorneys said the family demanded accountability from Akron police, while also calling for peace, understanding and justice.

They described Walker as a good man and loving family member who aspired to start his own delivery business. He worked at an Amazon fulfilment center and also as a delivery driver for DoorDash, family said.

Walker had been a standout wrestler at Buchtel High School. Walker's fiance, Jaymeisha Beasley, was killed in May on a highway outside Cincinnati after being struck by a hit-skip driver following a car crash. The driver has not been found.

'We don’t treat animals that way.': Jayland Walker's family demands police accountability

Walker was shot multiple times in face, abdomen, arms, and legs by Akron police officers in a confrontation early Monday morning in a parking lot at the Bridgestone Americas campus off East Wilbeth.

Protesters gather outside the Stubbs Justice Center to voice their displeasure with the Akron police shooting death of Jayland Walker on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Akron.

The shooting has led to protests in front of the Stubbs Justice Center in downtown Akron, with the city blocking traffic access along south High Street and side streets in the area.

The city on Thursday also announced it had canceled the annual Rib, White and Blue festival scheduled for the long Fourth of July holiday in the downtown. Municipal and county offices have either closed or curtailed activities as well because of the protests.

Story continues

Traffic stop becomes chase

The incident started when police said Walker drove off after officers tried to stop him for a motor vehicle violation about 12:30 a.m. in the city's North Hill neighborhood. Walker drove onto Route 8 southbound, and police said he fired a gun from the car.

According to police, Walker drove onto Interstate 77 and then exited into the Firestone Park neighborhood, where he jumped out of his still moving car and ran. Police said they chased him on foot into the parking lot and that they fired at him after saying he presented a "deadly threat."

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 1 a.m.

The chase lasted about 4 1/2 minutes.

A preliminary medical examiner's report said a gun was found in Walker's vehicle. Officials have not said if Walker had a gun on him when he was shot dead.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday said Walker's autopsy report will be completed next week.

Akron police have not said how many officers shot at Walker, only that multiple officers were on the scene. The department also has not said how many officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

