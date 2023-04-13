Akron restricts access to downtown city buildings; council to meet remotely

The Summit County Courthouse, Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center and City Hall are framed by the metal gate and chains that have been set out at the intersection of Bowery and High streets, on April 7 in Akron.

The city of Akron is restricting public access to both the City's Municipal Building, 166 S. High St., and the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center, 217 S. High St., beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

Building operations will resume as normal at a date and time to be determined, the city said in a press release Thursday.

Both buildings are within the city's planned protest zone as a special Summit County grand jury reviews whether or not to charge the eight Akron police officers involved in the fatal June 27 shooting of Jayland Walker.

Akron Municipal Court, housed along with Akron police in the Stubbs building, already moved to a virtual operation this week as the grand jury convened in the adjacent Summit County Courthouse.

City Council meetings, which were normally held on Monday afternoons and evenings in the Municipal Building will be moved to a virtual setting. Residents will still have the opportunity to stream the meetings as well as sign up for public comment, with officials asking for those interested to visit akroncitycouncil.org for more information.

Residents are urged to visit the city's AkronUpdates.com page now contains a sign up to receive notifications regarding public safety issues, road closures or more.

