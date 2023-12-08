Akron school administrators want to close 3 buildings, shift attendance boundaries

Akron Public Schools unveiled its redistricting plan Thursday night, proposing to close several schools while shifting students to existing buildings due to population changes and previous building closures.

During a public meeting, school administration proposed closing Firestone Park Elementary, Essex Early Learning Center and Stewart Early Learning Center.

Under the proposed plan, students who currently attend Firestone would be split up to attend McEbright, Voris, Glover and David Hill CLCs.

The district also proposed moving:

Some Harris-Jackson CLC students to Barber CLC, and then some Barber students to Seiberling CLC, providing relief to Harris-Jackson, which is currently at 128% capacity.

David Hill CLC into the Garfield cluster.

Portage Path CLC into the Buchtel cluster.

As part of the plan, students living in:

The David Hill area that currently attend East CLC would attend Innes CLC.

The Harris-Jackson area that currently attend Jennings CLC would attend East CLC.

The Portage Path area that currently attend Litchfield CLC would attend Buchtel CLC.

The APS administration will be proposing the plan to the board of education.

The board has not yet voted to close the buildings, but the district's facilities plan, reviewed publicly several times over the past year, called for their closures.

The meeting Thursday was the first of three informational meetings that will be held to give the public an opportunity to ask questions about the plan.

Since 2003, when Akron residents passed a 0.25% income tax to reconstruct and improve schools districtwide, enrollment in Akron Public Schools has declined 30%, from about 30,000 to less than 20,000 today, not counting preschool students.

In that time, the district has closed 21 school buildings.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: APS proposes 3 school closures, including Firestone Elementary