Akron school board members sworn in as redistricting, possible levies loom

Bruce Ford photographs new Akron Public Schools board members Summer Hall and Barbara Sykes Thursday at the Sylvester Small Administration Building.

The Akron Board of Education – which will soon decide on a redistricting plan and whether to put two levies on the November ballot – kicked off the new year Thursday by swearing in two new members and an incumbent, all elected by voters in November.

New faces include former State Rep. Barbara Sykes and Akron city employee Summer L. Hall, who will continue to work in the new Shammas Malik administration.

They replace former board President Derrick Hall and board member Valerie McKitrick, whose terms ended Dec. 31.

Incumbent Rene Molenaur, a former school teacher who now helps University of Akron faculty design their online courses, was also sworn in after winning the seat she was appointed to by the board in April.

The swearing in happened during a special meeting Thursday. The board’s first regular meeting is Tuesday. The agenda wasn’t available at press time, but it may involve a third draft of a proposed redistricting plan that has pleased, outraged and confused some parents and community members.

New Akron Public Schools board member Barbara Sykes gets a kiss from her husband, Ohio Sen. Vernon Sykes, after she takes the oath of office from him Thursday at the district's administration building.

A presentation of the plan is available online at akronschools.com/district/district-information/redistricting.

The plan changes where some students attend school to both accommodate long-planned building closures and school overcrowding on the city’s north side.

The most recent version of the plan shows that Barber Community Learning Center in the East cluster of schools would gain elementary school students from Harris-Jackson CLC, which is operating at 130% capacity.

Superintendent Michael Robinson in December said that after listening to feedback at the community presentations, administrators decided there was enough capacity to allow older students to remain at Jennings and North CLC.

"So now, we are proposing that they go to Barber in upper elementary, but they can go to Jennings and North for middle school and high school. They don't have to come to East, not unless they just want to go," Robinson said in mid-December.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik, left, talks with Akron Public Schools Superintendent Michael Robinson Jr. before a meeting Thursday to swear in new members at the Sylvester Small Administration Building.

Cluster boundaries proposed in the initial version of the plan, however, may not match the ultimate school assignments, especially regarding the North and East clusters, he warned.

The biggest concern most parents expressed centered on transportation and services to students, particularly those in the North cluster, which has a high percentage of immigrants who require translators to assist with learning.

All families in Akron Public Schools have the option to request their children attend any school in the district, though they may have to provide transportation, and the district has the option to deny requests.

If the school board approves a plan, families impacted by boundary shifts could request changes to their children's assignments during a special open enrollment period between Jan. 29 and Feb. 9.

The district has invited those with questions to email administrators at redistrictingquestions@apslearns.org.

Will Akron Public Schools put 2 levies on the ballot?

The other larger issue facing the school board this year is finances and whether to pursue two levies.

School spending during the next fiscal year, which begins in July, was projected to run a deficit, according to the most recent five-year forecast. In September, the board approved cutting $15 million of expenses to avoid going into the red.

But Chief Financial Officer Steve Thompson last year told the board they’d need both those cuts and a levy for the district to remain financially sustainable.

Thompson offered one scenario that included a 7.2-mil operating levy in addition to a 1.7-mil permanent improvement levy to fund the construction of a new building for North High.

Together, the levies would generate $27 million annually.

Akron Public Schools board member Renee Molenaur speaks after taking the oath of office Thursday at the Sylvester Small Administration Building.

It’s unclear when the board will vote on whether to pursue the property tax increases.

During the campaign last year, the new school board members voiced support for a North High School during their campaigns. They did not, however, commit to supporting a levy to fund it.

'Do your best, be your best'

The meeting to swear in new member lasted less than a half hour and was packed with politicos, history and a few happy tears.

Mayor Shammas Malik was there, along with local judges and the political dynasty that is the Sykes family.

Ohio state Senator Vernon Sykes swore in his wife, Barbara Sykes, with their daughters, U.S. Congresswoman Emilia Sykes and Akron school administrator Stancy Sykes at her side.

Sykes also swore in Molenaur, who noted all of the change that’s happened since she was appointed to the position last year.

“If the board was a rock band, we’d be looking for a new name,” Molenaur joked, vowing to make her job about “we” not “me.”

And Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville swore in Hall, who fought back tears as she thanked those who supported her.

Hall – whose aunt is school namesake Helen Arnold – said every day before she puts her daughter on the school bus, she tells her, “Do your best, be your best.”

Layla Hall-Brandon, 9, who had been holding her mom’s hand, stepped to the mic after her mother’s speech, and echoed the words her mom repeats to her.

“She’s been the best mother she can be…and I’m super happy she won school board,” Layla said.

Akron Public Schools board members, from left, are Carla Jackson, Rene Molenaur, Summer Hall, Job Perry, Diana Autry, Barbara Sykes and Bruce Alexander.

