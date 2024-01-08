Akron schools cancel classes April 8 for total solar eclipse, teachers will still work

Greater Akron is in the direct path of the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Who knows if Akron kids will land a snow day this year, but they will definitely have a sun day (or a no-sun day).

Akron Public Schools Monday joined a growing list of local schools cancelling classes April 8 during a full solar eclipse of the sun. It's the first time Ohio has been in the path of the moon covering the sun since 1806 and gawkers from surrounding states are expected to converge on Greater Akron, which has a particularly good vantage to watch the heavenly phenomenon.

Teachers and staff still must report to work April 8, however.

To accommodate the change, the school board changed the district calendar, bumping back a scheduled March 28 professional development day until April 8. That means students and staff will have a regular school day March 28.

David Walker (left) and Alicia Hammett, (center) both from Akron were among a crowd at the main branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library Aug. 21, 2017, to watch a partial solar eclipse.

In Greater Akron, the eclipse will unfold over two hours and 30 minutes, with the complete black-out of the sun coinciding with some school school dismissal times.

At 1:59 p.m. that day, the the moon slowly begins to block out the sun.

2024 Ohio eclipse: 5 things to know about the 2024 total eclipse in northern Ohio

Complete darkness will fall over Akron at 3:15 p.m. and last two minutes and 49 seconds.

Afterward, light will slowing grow again until the eclipse ends at 4:29 p.m.

Emergency planners from across the region have been preparing for a brief onslaught of visitors who could temporarily overload cell towers, roads or even sewage systems.

Don't expect another sun day soon. The next total solar eclipse visible in the Buckeye state will be in 2099.

Medina and Copley-Fairlawn schools have already announced they are canceling classes April 8 and Woodridge schools are pivoting to remote learning.

More school announcements about canceled classes or remote learning are expected to follow.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron cancels classes for April 8 solar eclipse, teachers will work