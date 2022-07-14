Akron schools' Miller South, McEbright principals resign; Sam Salem to have new leader

A student at Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts in Akron walks back to class past locker painted like piano keys.

Akron Public Schools has two more principal openings to fill before the start of the school year after the leaders of Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts and McEbright Community Learning Center resigned this week.

Carolyn Herstich, Miller South's leader since 2018, is leaving for a job in Stark County, a district spokesman said. Miller South is a specialty middle school that only accepts new students in fourth grade, mostly through an audition process, but pulls students into the district from all over Summit and neighborhood counties.

Deborah Musiek is leaving McEbright elementary and the district as a whole, but it is not clear if she accepted another position elsewhere.

The resignations were official Monday with the board's vote of approval, but were effective July 8.

Sam Salem Community Learning Center also will have a new principal this fall. Anna Panning will move from Sam Salem to become an instructional specialist at Pfeifer. The board on Monday approved Jennifer Sibit, who served as a dean of students at Findley CLC, to replace her.

That appointment comes after the board made four principal appointments two weeks ago, including at Firestone CLC and the I Promise School.

The board this week also approved promoting Keith Liechty-Clifford to a senior staff position as the director of school improvement. Liechty-Clifford most recently served as a coordinator of expanded learning, but was previously the district's main liaison to the I Promise School.

The board approved his appointment as part of a slew of personnel actions with a 4-1 vote, with board members Bruce Alexander and Carla Jackson absent.

Board member Valerie McKitrick voted against all the personnel actions, which included the principal appointment and resignations, as well as other staff assignments and departures, but did not give a reason for her vote. McKitrick did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment on her vote.

McKitrick also voted against the entire business affairs agenda during the meeting, which included 20 items, from an agreement with University of Akron over the lease of the former Central Hower building for NIHF STEM High School, to a $3.4 million purchase of school lunches.

