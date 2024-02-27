Akron Schools’ redistricting plan changes delay board vote

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Public School Board was supposed to vote Monday night on a final redistricting plan that would affect thousands of students.

But instead, some last minute changes appear to have delayed the vote.

“I just came here to understand the current status of the plan, or the proposal,” said Chris Davis of Coventry Township.

Davis has two kids in Akron Public Schools.

“Is my kid going to go to this school or that school? Will he go to Akron during the day for the classes he needs to take?” said Davis.

Davis and many others expected those questions to be answered Monday night when the Akron school board was scheduled for a final vote on the redistricting plan that proposed closing several schools and drawing new boundary maps.

Instead, a new redistricting presentation was presented with several changes.

Mainly, Stewart and Essex Early Learning Centers — which were slated to close — could possibly stay open if needed for space for pre-K.

Firestone Park Elementary will definitely close, sending students to McEbright, Voris or Glover community learning centers in the Garfield cluster of schools.

Another big part of the proposal will move STEM High School into the Robinson CLC building, and students from Robinson would be re-zoned to Mason and David Hill CLCs.

“Robinson is definitely a better building. Is it right for the program? I don’t know,” said Davis after the presentation.

The imbalance of enrollment and older buildings in need of repair are just some of the reasons the district said they need to close multiple schools.

The meeting for the board’s vote on the final proposal will be scheduled within the week.

However, the district said they plan to send out redistricting letters to families and allow open enrollment as early as Wednesday.

Find the full list of changes here.

