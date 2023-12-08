Akron will send new mental health team out on some emergency calls starting in 2024

Starting early next year, Akron's safety forces will arrive on the scene of some crisis calls with new teammates — mental health responders.

On Monday, Akron City Council voted to authorize Mayor Daniel Horrigan to enter into an $85,000 contract with the Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board to establish a mobile behavioral health crisis response service called the Summit County Outreach Team, or SCOUT.

The money will be used to pay for a vehicle for SCOUT, equipment, uniforms and personnel. The unit will be staffed with a clinician, paramedic and one police officer responding to calls where mental health is a concern, but the subject is not a danger to themselves or others. The program will launch in 2024's first quarter.

"Everything's in play already," said Doug Smith, the ADM Board's chief clinician. "It's not like we're starting. All the balls are in the air, they just need to all land correctly."

Smith said SCOUT will be staffed by members of the Akron Fire Department, Portage Path Behavioral Health and a group of Akron police officers trained in crisis intervention.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Clarence Tucker said one of the unit's aims is to provide immediate intervention and support as an alternative to potential incarceration.

"Many times, when we respond to go out on psychiatric calls, the options are not great," Tucker said. Not everyone safety forces respond to need to go to jail. They might just need help.

"There may not be the available resources right there" to help people," Tucker said, "so this provides those resources in a format that we think is going to be very successful. And it's been successful across the country."

Akron Fire Department District Chief Chris Karakis said the unit will initially operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on a typical day. If there's any downtime, SCOUT will follow-up on calls to the 988 crisis hotline,

Smith said shifts will initially be Monday through Friday, but the program could become round-the-clock and perhaps even expand to the county level.

Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik, the mayor-elect, expressed excitement about the program.

"I've been talking about it with many of you for awhile," Malik said, "but I really appreciate the focus of safety forces and the administration in putting this together in partnership with ADM and with other entities."

Malik said he hopes the pilot will demonstrate for the city how such a program can work, "and then hopefully grow into much more from there."

"I think this is an opportunity for us to continue to innovate and to help take the burden off our safety forces and ensure that we get the best result for every call — the best result we can given all the externalities that face our safety forces when they go out into a call," said Malik.

