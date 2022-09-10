Akron starts installing Flock license plate cameras in fight against crime

The Akron Police Department has begun installing new license-plate cameras throughout the city that are designed to help authorities track down stolen vehicles as well as people sought for questioning in criminal investigations.

The department's goal is to place cameras in each ward as a means of better protecting residents.

"We wanted to have additional eyes for the police department to give us a better understanding of what is happening in the community, and we are trying to give our officers tools to make them more effective and efficient in helping them stop crime," said Deputy Chief Michael Caprez.

The camera system uses automated license plate reader technology, snapping images that are run through a national crime database. Police can be immediately alerted if a stolen car passes a camera.

A general description of the vehicle can also be searched in the Flock system database, such as the color, make, or model of the vehicle. Other identifiers such as window or bumper stickers or even front or rear racks can also be searched, with the system returning information such as the time that the vehicle in question has passed the Flock camera.

"This technology captures information that is already available to us and focuses it in a way to help us make decisions about how we want to use our resources," Caprez said.

American Rescue Plan Act funds that Akron recently received to boost its pandemic-affected economy were used to pay the initial $406,000 cost. The recurring annual cost to maintain the solar-powered cameras is $362,000, and it was not clear whether ARPA funds would cover these costs as well.

This image of a Flock Systems Automated License Plate Reader camera shows one possible example of the system's installation. Six cameras have been installed in Macedonia, and two more in Northfield Village.

Already, 28 cameras have been installed around Akron; police said the system already has helped them to track down stolen vehicles. A total of 145 Flock cameras will be installed, Caprez said.

Other communities in Northeast Ohio that are using the Atlanta-based Flock camera system include Cleveland, Solon, Macedonia, Mentor and Bainbridge. Officials say the cameras are in use in communities throughout the rest of the state and country as well.

ACLU of Ohio say flock traffic cameras could lead to privacy concerns

The cameras, though, have been the subject of privacy concerns raised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and other Ohio communities. Critics fear the system could be vulnerable to data breaches, could result in new methods of racial profiling or become otherwise misused by those who are authorized to access it.

"I share their concerns; I believe this is a valid concern," said Caprez. "There is no facial recognition technology, pedestrians aren't being captured on the cameras, there aren't any tickets being distributed for speed violations or any other traffic violation."

"We are always open to a conversation with the community about the policing we do in Akron, and we want everyone to know that protections are built in place so that the police department doesn't abuse this system," Caprez added.

Data from the Flock cameras are stored for 30 days before being wiped, and officers accessing the system are tracked and required to input a reason for searching a plate or vehicle characteristic, authorities noted.

Camera placement was decided by factors such as high-crime areas and spots with immediate access to routes that lead into and out of the city.

The area around the University of Akron has a higher concentration of cameras, with Akron Police aiming to dedicate more resources to protecting the students who live in the area, the department said.

Since Flock's inception in 2017, the company has estimated a 70% reduction in crime in areas that it serves while helping law enforcement agencies, neighborhood associations and housing authorities across the country improve neighborhood security and protect home values, according to Flock's website.

