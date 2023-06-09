Akron store clerk who shot bystander during dispute with customer is acquitted in trial

An Akron convenience store clerk who police say shot a bystander inside a Lover’s Lane store while in a dispute with another customer recently was acquitted.

A jury in Akron Municipal Court Judge Davis Hamilton’s courtroom found Gurninder Banvait not guilty of negligent homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Banvait, 56, was arrested in the death of Torres Bruster, 48, who was shot on Sept. 1, 2022.

Bruster was a bystander in the East Akron neighborhood store when Banvait drew a gun during a dispute with another male customer that apparently started over incorrect change, police said. The gun discharged and struck Bruster in the head.

Bruster was in a coma and died Oct. 19.

Banvait said the other customer threatened to kill her, tried to grab her through an opening in the Plexiglass divider and had damaged the store.

Attorney Jon Sinn represented Banvait.

