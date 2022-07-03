Akron marchers block Exchange Street downtown during protest of Jayland Walker's death

Following a full day of marches in downtown Akron, community members again gathered Sunday to protest the police shooting death of Jayland Walker, with demonstrations throughout the day.

At 2:30 p.m., hundreds of people gathered outside Quaker Station on Broadway downtown for an Akron NAACP Community Peace Rally. Many carried homemade signs, and others held black NAACP signs that said, #WeAreDoneDying.

Javon Williams, 13, is comforted by the Rev. Jaland Finney, left, as he speaks during a rally for Jayland Walker on Sunday in Akron. Lanette Williams reacts after Javon's impassioned speech. Javon had just viewed the video released by police on the Walker's shooting death.

The rally followed a press conference hosted by Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett to discuss Walker's death and review video footage of the shooting.

A speaker with a megaphone urged participants to remember that "we are Akron. ... We are representing Akron. This is a peaceful protest."

The group headed toward City Hall, past the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center where others had already gathered, shouting, "No more dying!" as they marched.

People take part in the Akron NAACP march and rally for Jayland Walker on Sunday.

Near the courthouse, they passed the Summit County sheriff's SWAT team, which was armed and in full gear. Some protesters at the Justice Center were armed as well.

Broadway was closed as were portions of High Street to accommodate the demonstrations.

Summit County Sheriff's Office officers maintain a security perimeter Sunday during the Akron NAACP-led march for Jayland Walker downtown.

Once at City Hall, Black lawmakers, including city and state representatives, spoke to the crowd that had grown to an estimated 1,000 people.

"I am tired of 'only if,'" said Judi Hill, president of the Akron NAACP. "'If only he had stopped.' ...

"Only if they treated us like humans, we wouldn't have this," she said. "Only if the police had understood there was one person in that car, only if they valued the life of an African American man."

Hill told the Beacon Journal that the NAACP would stay on top of the situation and that Mylett did the right thing by sending the investigation to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. She called Jayland Walker’s death unnecessary.

“He was outmanned, he was outgunned, he was contained," she said. "All I see is my grandson.”

Police are seen mobilizing through the windows at the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center during Sunday's march and rally for Jayland Walker in Akron.

Another speaker at the rally called for the mayor to suspend the eight officers involved in the incident without pay.

"Our new police chief, you are still a guest, we demand you fire the officers," he said, adding that Akron City Council should draft legislation to prevent police for pulling over vehicles for things like broken taillights.

Some speakers urged the crowd to vote, saying, "We have got to commit to change. We all live in this community, and we want change. ...

"All of us are about what's next."

An armed man with the group Nationwide Freedom Fighters watches the Akron NAACP-led march for Jayland Walker as it passes in front of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center on Sunday.

At about 4:30 p.m., the bulk of protesters who had gathered in front of the Stubbs Justice Center marched south down High Street. Some were armed with ​handguns, semi-automatic rifles and at least one crossbow.

The marchers then turned east on East Exchange Street, blocking the intersection of Exchange and High to prevent traffic from moving along Exchange.

They also blocked Exchange at Broadway with a man holding a semi-automatic rifle in standing in the intersection.

They continued marching, moving toward Exchange and Main Street.

People stand in front of the Stubbs Justice Center on Sunday watching footage of Jayland Walker's shooting by Akron police.

