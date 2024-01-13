Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau plans events to celebrate upcoming eclipse

With up to 500,000 people expected to visit Ohio to view the April 8 total solar eclipse, the Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a series of interactive events and collaborating with area partners to celebrate the rare occasion.

Summit County is within the path of totality, or complete darkness from the shadow of the moon as it passes between the Earth and the sun. The last time this phenomenon happened in Ohio was over 200 years ago, in 1806, and the next will not take place in the state until 2099.

“The total solar eclipse could as much as double Summit County’s population for the day,” said Gregg Mervis, president and CEO of the visitors bureau, in a news release. “We are excited to welcome eclipse enthusiasts to our area and are working closely with Summit County Emergency Management to ensure safety. This is an opportunity for us to showcase what we have to offer – hotels, attractions, restaurants, shops and more.”

The eclipse will begin at 1:59 p.m. as the moon begins to cover the sun. Totality in Akron will be at 3:15 p.m. and last two minutes and 49 seconds.

Then, it will slowly get brighter again outside, and the eclipse will end at 4:29 p.m.

Events planned

The visitors bureau has organized a series of free, digital events leading up to the eclipse.

Beginning Jan. 16, the bureau will post trivia questions weekly to its social media. The public is invited to participate for a chance to win a gift card. The final answer for each question will be posted on the visitors bureau website.

The visitor's bureau has also partnered with local attractions to hold a scavenger hunt. One Saturday per month, the bureau will post a photo on social media with hints of where the prize can be found. The first person to visit the attraction and find the prize wins. Scavenger hunts will take place:

Jan. 20 at the Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave., Akron

Feb. 17 at Old Trail School, 2315 Ira Road, Bath

March 9 at MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, North Canton

April 5 at Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron, for the Akron RubberDucks opening day

And for the day of the eclipse, the visitors bureau is inviting people to take photos of their eclipse experiences and post them on social media. Tag @AkronSummitCVB to be entered into a random drawing to win a grand prize.

