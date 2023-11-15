Akron teen charged after stealing vapes, punching clerk who denied him service

An Akron teen was arrested and charged Tuesday night after allegedly assaulting a vape store clerk and stealing vapes, according to a release.

Akron police said just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at Valley Smoke Shop in the 1600 block of Merriman Road. A 22-year-old clerk told them that two males entered the store and tried to buy some vape products. They would not show their IDs so the clerk decided to deny the transaction because they appeared to be underage.

The employee said that after she denied the purchase, one of the teens jumped over the counter and punched her in the face before stealing several vapes from the shelf and fleeing. The clerk was later treated by EMS, police reported.

Officers were able to get descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle involved, alerting other patrolling officers. The suspect vehicle was later stopped on Kenmore Boulevard at 5th Street SW where the two occupants were detained. They were 16 and 18 years old.

Police said after further investigation, the 16-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery in connection to the incident. He was then taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators also determined the 18-year-old was not involved in the incident and was released.

Police are still looking for and trying to identity the second suspect involved in the robbery. Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. People can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron teen charged after stealing vapes, punching store clerk