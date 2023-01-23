Akron teen pleads guilty to murder for Hudson man's shooting in 2021

An Akron teen who was set to go on trial Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a Hudson man in 2021 instead accepted a plea deal.

Jalen Butler pleaded guilty during a video hearing Monday morning to murder with a three-year gun specification and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux accepted Butler’s pleas and found him guilty. She will sentence him Feb. 1.

Assistant Prosecutor Joe McAleese said the attorneys agreed to a sentence of life in prison with possible parole after 20 years.

Butler was charged in the Oct. 2, 2021, shooting death of Steven N. Sitts, 48.

Sitts was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 5:40 p.m. in a home in the 500 block of Dayton Street in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

Butler, who was 17 at the time, was arrested about a week after the shooting. He was bound over from Summit County Juvenile Court to be tried as an adult.

Butler’s original charges included aggravated murder, two counts of murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. All the charges included gun specifications that carry with them additional prison time.

Butler avoids potential life-without-parole sentence

By accepting the plea deal, Butler avoided a potential life-without-parole sentence if he was convicted of aggravated murder. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges against him.

Attorneys John Alexander and Erik Jones represented Butler.

Breaux said she will permit family members of both Sitts and Butler to submit letters to her prior to the sentencing or speak at the sentencing.

