Akron teen is sentenced to prison for 2021 fatal shooting of North High School student

An Akron teen was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges related to the 2021 shooting death of a North High School student.

Jayvon Blocker, 19, was scheduled to go on trial for murder Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Blocker instead took a plea bargain Monday afternoon, pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery, both first-degree misdemeanors with three-year gun specifications, and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. His original charges included aggravated murder and murder.

Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Blocker Tuesday to 18 to 23 1/2 years in prison.

Blocker's plea deal means he avoided a potential life sentence that accompanies a murder conviction.

Shooting was in December 2021

Blocker was charged in the Dec. 28, 2021, shooting of Kanyae Lamb.

Kanyae Lamb

The shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Elma Street.

Officers found the teen outside with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died at about 8:45 p.m.

Blocker was charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon. The murder and robbery charges included gun specifications that carry with them additional prison time.

Attorneys John Greven and David Lowry represented Blocker.

Lamb was multi-sport athlete

Lamb was a multi-sport athlete who was heading into his senior year at North High School. Principal Kim Sabetta said he was on the football team at the time of his death.

"It's just a tragic loss for the North Hill community," Sabetta said after the shooting. "My heart goes out to the family and friends of Kanyae."

After the shooting, rival coaches from Akron Public Schools joined together to condemn the losses their teams are facing off the field to gun violence. Lamb was one of four young men with Akron sports ties who had been shot and killed in recent months.

North Head Coach Sonil Haslam

"When something happens like this, your perspective on what is important changes," North football coach Sonil Haslam said at the time.

