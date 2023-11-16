Akron teen shot, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday morning

A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Akron on Thursday, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Officers responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital around 1:32 a.m. after she received an apparent gunshot-graze wound to her upper body, police said.

Law enforcement: Akron police review board wants full power to investigate complaints against officers

Based on preliminary information, detectives determined the teen was a rear passenger in a vehicle with at least three others, including a 31-year-old driver.

Following an altercation with unknown individuals, they left Spring Hill apartments, police said. A vehicle soon pulled up beside their vehicle. One unidentified occupant fired at least one shot, striking the teen.

Police recovered evidence on the 1000 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard. Investigators are working to identify those involved and the circumstances of the shooting, officials said.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police investigating shooting that left teen injured