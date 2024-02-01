Would-be Akron thief stopped with forklift arrested in robbery from same auto shop

Months after Akron Auto Wrecking employees stopped a would-be thief with a forklift in October, Akron police arrested the same 28-year-old man for allegedly stealing a vehicle from the same auto shop Wednesday, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the shop on N. Arlington Street at about 11:37 a.m. after the business owner reported the break-in. The victim observed the suspect tampering with and attempting to steal a vehicle, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Forklift: Video shows forklift suspending car 20 feet in air to stop theft suspect at Akron car lot

Once officers arrived, they found a gate damaged and a blue Subaru Impreza missing, which was spotted several blocks away at Perkins and North College streets with the suspect still inside.

Police arrested the 28-year-old man and charged him with breaking and entering, auto theft and two drug-related offenses.

Suspended by a forklift

The man was previously arrested in October after employees at the auto shop suspended him in a forklift while he was inside a vehicle.

Police said he had a cutting tool, blades and other tools to procure copper from the junkyard's cars.

The quick-thinking employees who found him in the vehicle used a forklift on the property to lift him roughly 20 feet above ground where he would stay until police arrived.

He was charged with criminal trespassing and possessing criminal tools.

