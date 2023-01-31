Akron toddler died of fentanyl toxicity, death ruled a homicide

An Akron toddler died due to fentanyl toxicity last year, and her death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

The office's chief investigator, Gary Guenther, said Valentina Lenoir, 2, was found unresponsive in a house in the 200 block of Oberlin Court in Akron's Summit Lake neighborhood on Oct. 27.

Guenther said paramedics were called at 11:12 a.m., and she was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 11:30 a.m.

Valentina lived in the house where she was found unresponsive, Guenther said.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said there is no information available on any suspects or charges but said the investigation is active. He said the investigation is still in the early stages, as the medical examiner's office only notified the police department that the death was ruled a homicide in the last few days.

According to her obituary with Sommerville Funeral Services, "Valentina Marie Queen Elizabeth Lenoir, loved to play outside and loved playing with her baby brother Max. Valentina liked watching the news and cowboy shows with her Papa. Valentina always had a pretty smile and was happy if she had her snacks, she loved to eat. Although she only spent a short time with us, she will be extremely missed."

Her obituary states Valentina is survived by her parents, brothers, grandparents, several aunts and uncles and other relatives and friends.

In a 9-1-1 call released by the Akron Police Department, the girl's mother says her daughter is not breathing. She is screaming and crying as the dispatcher says "ma'am" over and over and tries to give instructions for CPR.

The woman says she ran to her neighbor for help, and the neighbor is performing CPR. She repeatedly asks the dispatcher to hurry and also repeatedly says her daughter is dead, crying "not my baby."

"I'm sorry I'm freaking out, this is my daughter, she's dead," the woman said. "I had a bad dream and woke up, and it was true."

