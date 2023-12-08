Akron woman, 28, charged with murder, accused of shooting death of Canton man, 67

CANTON ‒ A 28-year-old Akron woman has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge tied to the shooting death of a man who was found seriously injured Dec. 1.

On Friday, Judge Richard J. Kubilus set bail for Chabrijuana J. Glenn at $2 million in Canton Municipal Court.

She is accused of killing Douglas G. Adkins, who died Tuesday. He was found dead at his home near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue SW.

Public defender Scott W. O'Meara entered a not guilty plea Friday on the defendant's behalf.

A status conference on the case is scheduled for Monday in municipal court.

Glenn was booked into the Stark County jail Thursday after being arrested on a warrant by U.S. Marshals.

Canton police reported Adkins was found at the rear of his house following the attack. They found small spots of blood and bloody fingerprints on the exterior siding, which appeared to show someone who was injured had stumbled to the back of the house.

The assault was reported by the victim's niece at 11:52 p.m. after she went to check on him. "He's all bloody from his head to his toes and he's laying on the floor, unconscious," she said in the 911 call. "And he needs an ambulance. He got hit in the head."

Police were not able on Monday to say what type of weapon was used in the attack. The criminal complaint now indicates Adkins died from a gunshot wound.

