Akron woman charged in relation to man's September shooting death in Cascade Valley

An Akron woman has been charged in relation to the September shooting death of a man in Akron's Cascade Valley, according to Akron Municipal Court records.

Dartanian Howard, 34, of Akron was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 200 block of Flower Court on Sept. 18, 2022.

Laurelin Flanagan, 31, of Akron was charged with aggravated murder, an unspecified felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and kidnapping, a first-degree felony in relation to Howard's death.

Flanagan was arraigned Thursday morning and is in the Summit County Jail.

